Ariana Grande Buys One of Ellen Degeneres’ Properties – Idealista / News

The famous television couple formed by Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi sold a property worth 6.75 million dollars, almost six million euros at the current exchange rate, to the singer Ariana Grande.

DeGeneres and DeRossi purchased an important portfolio of multimillion dollar homes across Southern California to restructure and return them to the market. Poter House – this is the name by which you know this classic style home – has large windows, cow-shaped roofs and stone fireplaces. The renovation also included a modern kitchen communicating with the dining room and the living room.