August Alsina After the Video by Jada Pinkett and Will Smith: “I Don’t Regret Anything, I Would Go Back and Do It Again”

As the saying goes, the iron must be beaten until it is hot and August Alsina has decided to speak after seeing the video of the Red Table Talk by Jada Pinkett Smith talking about him

Will Smith once again at the center of the media viewfinder, the story of his wife Jada’s live Facebook betrayal has had important updates, without forgetting the Arabs’ shitstorm under an eleven year old post or the dissing invented with 50 Cent , this time to speak is the “third”, or the singer August Alsina .

The rapper expressly declared to Vulture that he had not seen the entire video in question, but that he had seen “a few clips” on Instagram, given his departure from social media: “I learned about it through chatter from people who they were around, “ he said.

But there is something that captured the attention of August Alsina , that is, the definition that Jada gave to their relationship , calling it a “plot” , an accurate term, according to him for the type of relationship established with the wife of actor. Jada Pinkett at the Red Talk Table has defined their relationship with the term “entanglement” which wants to refer to a complicated relationship from which one cannot get out of it.

Recall that the singer in question (27 years), had gone to the Smith home for his unstable situation and that the whole family helped him to get back on his feet and does not understand the reason for all this scandal on the matter: “The people they see you as an image, as an idea rather as what you really are “ He continued, ” some put them on a pedestal, so that they become untouchable. ”

August Alsina doesn’t regret what he did , he actually said expressly: “I think everything worked out the way it should. There is nothing to regret because it is not something I was looking for. It’s not something I’ve been looking for. I’m not going to look for other girls. Nobody ‘towed’ me, stuck or lured me, none of this. I would definitely do it again. “

