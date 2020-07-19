Because “Fury” With Brad Pitt Is the Film to Be Seen on TV Tonight

Brad Pitt of Fury is what you see above. David Ayer’s Fury is the film that we recommend you to watch tonight on TV, on Sky Cinema Uno at 9.15 pm.

Don’t miss it. Even if you don’t like war movies. Because Fury is not the usual war movie … In 2014, the box office grossed over 210 million dollars!

There is one of the best Brad Pitt ever. With a beautiful face even if dirty with grease and fuel. Stained, almost. Even if he has a haircut that doesn’t even suit him.

And then he’s surrounded by Shia LaBeouf and Logan Lerman. All in uniform by American soldiers of the Second World War.

Tonight on TV: because Fury is not the usual war movie

Fury tells of a platoon of American soldiers in Europe in April 1945. The war is about to end, but they don’t know it yet.

They are soldiers. They have uniforms. They live between the mud and the inside of their tank. The Germans are outside. But Fury , rather than telling us soldiers in war against other soldiers in war, makes us enter their soul .

In short, more than a military film, it is a humanistic film. In the philosophical sense of the term. We don’t cheer them on as soldiers. We become attached to them as men.

Not for nothing, Fury is an untrue but likely film. A historical film that is not based on a true story but on many true stories.

Those of the soldiers who during the Second World War found themselves dividing the spaces (cramped, non-existent) of a tank.

And that strange feeling of home / protection and shortness of breath. In hindsight and today, it’s a bit of a mask effect …

Who are the protagonists and what story does it tell

In Fury , tonight on TV on Sky Cinema Uno at 9.15 pm, there are Brad Pitt, Shia LaBeouf, Logan Lerman and Michael Pena. The best of 4 generations of Hollywood males. There is also Scott Eastwood, Clint’s son.

It begins in April 1945. A clash between tanks. A German officer on horseback looking for his surviving soldiers. And he is killed. To shoot is Don Collier called Wardaddy (Brad Pitt), sergeant tank driver. He is all in that nickname. From 4 years ago as a father to all the soldiers who entrusted him …

With him, in the only American tank that survived the clash, there are his boys / men. Boyd “Bible” Swann (LaBeouf). Norman “Machine” Ellison (Lerman). Trini “Gordo” Garcia (Pena) … The tank is called Fury.

The eternal rebel Shia LaBeouf and Clint Eastwood, at some point, argued seriously.

The newcomer recruit is “Machine”. Young, enrolled as a typist (hence the nickname), he has never been in a tank. And not even in battle. He never fired … Now, joining the platoon of “Wardaddy”, he has a mission to accomplish …

Men, indeed. A story of bodies. Of men in uniform, boots, tactitic haircuts. Above all of souls: the father, the religious, the Hispanic, the young…

Brad Pitt and his soldiers really made soldiers

No real story. But many true stories. The director wanted Brad Pitt and his actors to meet veterans who really were inside a tank. And that they read all the possible war stories.

Before filming, Brad Pitt and everyone else followed a real training course, took a field of the Navy SEALs: the muscles we see come from there.

Superstar Brad Pitt, the experience told it this way: «It was a very hard training. We were hungry, we were cold, we were dirty and we had to keep trying all the time.

As if that wasn’t enough, we had to live in the same house where we ate, slept and defecated together.

The training lasted four months. We ate cold food. To do some scenes we had to wake up at dawn and work all day until sunset » …

The tanks of the film are real. The production took a long time, but in the end he got “on loan” those of the Bovington Tank Museum. And the German tank is also true. It still works and was captured on Winston Churchill’s orders in person.

In short, everything we see is true. The special effects in Fury are minimal. There really are bodies and tanks and mud. They too are true. Like Brad Pitt’s haircut …

Watch Fury on TV on Sky Ciname Uno tonight at 9.15pm. If you can’t, you can find it streaming on: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Chili, Rakuten Tv, TimVision. And Google Play, Microsoft Store.

