Because “Matrix” With Keanu Reeves Is the Movie to Watch on TV Tonight

A few days ago, they photographed it in Berlin. Keanu Reeves and his fiancée Alexandra Grant (pictured below) walking in the German capital. Location of the set, interrupted by the pandemic, of Matrix 4 . Shooting will start again shortly. Or have just started again.

But tonight on TV, the appointment is with the origins. When and how it all started. The Matrix saga has begun . Three films + the one (or those?) That will be able to revolutionize cinema and beyond, right from the start.

The first Matrix, the one on TV tonight, is one of those films that have changed the history of cinema and the collective imagination. In addition to having consolidated the fame of a world star like Keanu Reeves .

Matrix is on TV tonight : how did it all start?

It is 1999 when the Wachowski sisters (then brothers: Andy and Larry) shock viewers with this crazy story of a hacker, Neo, who accidentally comes across a revolutionary discovery.

What we perceive as reality is nothing more than an illusion provoked by machines that keep us prisoners in a sort of limbo. Only a handful of brave people try to challenge the system and free humanity.

The absolute protagonist is Keanu Reeves, back from the successes of Point Break (1991) and Speed (1994). Everything that concerns him, from this moment on, becomes a cult object for millions of fans.

From silence to kindness. Up to create a real fashion inspired by the costumes used on the set: glasses, leather and PVC clothing, very long coats.

Not to mention the invention of bullet time . Or a special effect, borrowed from photography, which allows you to see the scene in slow motion while the shot revolves around it at normal speed. 4 Oscars for sound and special effects testified to its originality . A technique that, from that moment on, has often been used in the cinema.

Matrix : the numbers of a phenomenon

Costing 63 million dollars (but only because it was shot in Australia: if it had been made in the USA, it would have been 180 million), the Matrix earned 465 in cinemas only.

No wonder, then, that the sequel came in a few years, in 2003. Divided into two parts, released a few months apart: Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions . Which brought more people into the room, but failed to match the beauty of the first chapter.

The affection of fans for the Matrix has never faded. And for years there has been talk of another adventure of neo and his rebellious friends. Finally, desire is being fulfilled. Before the pandemic, filming began for the fourth chapter of the saga. Now, perhaps, they are gone.

Matrix and Keanu Reeves or Keanu Reeves and Matrix?

And talking about the Matrix you can’t help talking about Keanu Reeves. One of the most original and least main stream stars that Hollywood has ever conceived.

Solitary. Allergic to any type of gossip. Or star habits. In short, one of us, as he has often been called.

Waiting for Matrix 4 we just have to go back in time. 21 years ago (it was released in theaters on March 31, 1999), and enjoy a great movie again.

