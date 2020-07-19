Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the Divorce Is Not Yet Official: That’s Why

The separation dates back to 2016 and immediately afterwards the divorce process began. The lives of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have long taken different paths but apparently the legal situation between the two has not yet been resolved. Divorce is not yet official and there have been slowdowns in recent times. For what reason?

Divorce proceedings have slowed due to the much milder actions of courts in the Coronavirus era, according to US Weekly . Despite these small hitches in the timing, the relationships between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie seem to have cleared up and the two are looking for the best solution for both and for their six children.

The careers of both are proceeding in the best way. Brad Pitt recently garnered the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and starred in James Gray’s new film, Ad Astra, presented at the latest Show of the Venice Cinema.

Pitt will star in the thriller Bullet Train, directed by David Leitch and based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle, by Kotaro Isaka.

Angelina Jolie returned last year as Maleficent for the Maleficent sequel, titled Maleficent – Lady of Evil, and in 2020 she participated in Brenda Chapman’s film Come Away. He is also in the cast of the Disney + mixed media film, The One and Only Ivan, with Bryan Cranston.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie moved closer together a tumultuous period following the separation . In May, an incredible story was revealed about the birth of the daughter Shiloh.