Brad Pitt’s Relationship With Older Son Maddox “Is Nonexistent”

Peace seems to be returning between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, but the same does not happen between the actor and his son Maddox. According to reports from some sources to UsWeekly, their relationship “is nonexistent”.

The relations between Pitt and the first son adopted by him and by his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, already not idyllic, would have collapsed in the aftermath of the separation of the couple, without mending again.

The ex-couple asked for the help of a family counselor to mend the relationships, just for the sake of their children. In addition to 18-year-old Maddox, the actors are parents of Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, Vivienne and Knox 12.

“They certainly needed help to understand how to handle child custody and to get Brad Pitt back to being a dad,” he told an exclusive source to People, “It took a long time and a lot of family therapy. Children go back and forth from their homes. Brad seems happier, he loves spending time with them. “