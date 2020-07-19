Britney Spears Dances and Compliments Rihanna Too.

Princess Britney Spears’ dance sessions continue. The Louisiana singer after dancing and praising Beyoncé, this time decides to thank Rihanna for her music too.

On the notes of an ANTI song “Never Ending”, Britney Spears improvised one of her strange choreographies from the living room at home, and she did not miss the support of her Caribbean colleague, who had been absent from the music scene for several years.

Rihanna, your music makes me feel like I’ve never felt before! “Never Ending” is my favorite from your ANTI album, I feel like flying with this song! Thank you!

The two have collaborated in the past on a hugely successful single, it was called “S&M”, it was released in 2011 and Britney was called for the remix of the song, it arrived at number 1 of the Hot 100 and it was one of the most brilliant moments of the lucky ” LOUD ”It was from Rihanna!