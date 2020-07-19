Britney Spears Must Be Free to Do Whatever She Likes, Even Take You in the Shade

“I often wandered eight or ten miles in the deepest snow to make an appointment with a beech tree or a yellow birch tree or an old acquainted pine tree , “ writes the American naturalist Henry David Thoreau in the book Walden. Reading it today, with the eyes of those who only look at a smartphone, we would say “it’s crazy”. A quick conclusion, without too many frills. I also heard about it a few days ago, when after decades of long hair I decided to shave it completely. – Are you crazy? But what’s going on in your head? – they tell me. “I don’t know. Maybe I wanted to do this! ” No, gentlemen. I was not hugging a yellow birch, nor was I dating a snowy beech tree, yet that judgment also came violently to me, albeit without too many complications. This guy is crazy, but nobody noticed.

If you are a star of world music, however, and they say “you are crazy”, someone takes notice and some complications certainly come. The judgment is amplified, it becomes a sentence. The sharpened blade of the executioner who slings straight on the neck. And so, a hasty and indelicate judgment can really ruin your life. This is the case of the pop princess, Britney Spears . An artist, an ageless icon, imprisoned for years because of the hasty judgment of those who have not been able to go further. Britney , just 4 years old, made her debut in the world of show business, becoming a small celebrity in the fairy world of Disney. In the Mickey Mouse Club there were also the likes of Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera. In short, we are certainly not talking about Orietta Berti and Iva Zanicchi .

About Christina Aguilera , their destinies have crossed over and over again over the years. In fact, it seems that even when they were small, their voices resembled each other so much that the same producers trained little Spears to sing with a voice not her own, the baby voice that made her famous. The boom came in 1999, with the debut album … Baby One More Time . An album that is still remembered today not only for the start of Britney ‘s career , but for giving a sound to an entire generation of teenagers all over the world. But the curiosity for his private life is too great. Britney Spears is no longer just the pop star of the moment, but also the most paparazzi celebrity ever.

Britney is a product, a brand created at the table. Not even the voice is his anymore. He tried to record an acoustic album in 2006, to reveal his timbre, his true potential, without masking or childish voices, but the album vanished into thin air, together with the dream of being what he really is. Her private life is carried on, not without ups and downs, between a flash of paparazzi and another, even after the birth of her two children: Jayden and Sean , having had by ex-husband Kevin Federline . The media pressure after the divorce is too great. Everyone seems to expect something from Britney. It seems that everyone is comfortable in the armchair of their own indifference, enjoying the spectacle of a star that burns and explodes. And so it was. The star has exploded. 2007 is the year of the mental breakdown. Britney shaves her hair, takes the paparazzi into umbrellas in the throes of obvious delusions and immortalizes herself in psychophysical conditions to the limit of humanly acceptable.

At that point the public’s opinion is unanimous. Britney is crazy. She is hospitalized for a serious nervous crisis, from which however she tries to get out early, also for the love of her two children. Unfortunately, the worst has not yet been touched. Indeed, father Jamie takes advantage of Britney ‘s moment of weakness to ask the court to become legal guardian of his daughter’s entire estate and career. Jamie Spears, still today, he is paid around $ 130,000 a year for his role. The legal term in California is “conservatorship”, which in Italian is translated as “judicial ban”. An interdiction that, in practice, is applied to those with mental disorders, or elderly people who are unable to understand and want. Practice that should be carried out towards certain politicians whose delusions reach peaks of absolute indecency, but not with her, not with Britney. No one, in fact, can explain why such a restrictive measure with a person who has not only tried to be able to understand and want, but whose only desire is to express himself freely. Think: the word of a madman who invites citizens to inject Amuchina to fight Covid is worth more than that of a singer, guilty of having brandished the handle of an umbrella towards those who do not respect her sacred private life.

Britney Spears , two months after the release of the clinic, shows that she is capable of taking on her career and her own life like never before. It is the year of Womanizer and the appearance in the How I Met Your Mother series . After that he released 4 records, carried out world tours, and a series of shows in Las Vegas almost all sold out. He passes from judge of X Factor, to producer of perfumes and intimate apparel, for a total amount of 138.000.0000 dollars. Its net worth is currently estimated to be $ 60,000,000. Heritage, however, which cannot be used. Despite his commitment, career and life he manages to live, Jamie gets the extension of custody and Britney she is still a prisoner of her father’s interests.

At the age of 38, Britney can’t do any of the simpler things a woman her age can afford to do: drive the car, go for a walk, go shopping; contact anyone without being checked on sight; spend your money or even know how it is spent, use a cell phone without it being monitored or use social media without it being controlled, and every post approved. BritneyFurthermore, he must also ask for permission to marry, have other children, and an infinity of elementary things that underlie every man’s right to self-determination. Some would say – rebel! How do you still live this way? But try to imagine how lonely you can feel, without the possibility of having your own lawyer, or of speaking publicly about your father’s judicial protection, so as not to pay the consequences of this rebellion with other restrictions and not to endanger your children. Imagine yourself in your place, supervised 24 hours a day, without the slightest control over your life or career. So what are Britney’s tools (besides the umbrella, of course)?

The followers of the #FreeBritney movement, which has been fighting for years for the liberation of the pop star from the custody in which it has been trapped for many years, find small hidden messages in the various social posts that it manages to publish even under the supervision of the father: captions of the post traits from a book in which the protagonist tries to run away from her father, up to the yellow shirt worn following the message of a user inviting her to dress a yellow garment should she need help. The comments related to the #FreeBritney movement are constantly deleted and the posts on Britney’s social profiles become more and more indecipherable. Cryptic. At times surrealistic. The good news is that this summer there will be a hearing to extend custody on Britney, or its release. It is not known how it will end, but it is nice to know that so many people are joining their voices to assert the rights of a woman and especially a mother.

The movement has reached Italy and many influencers actively participate in the dissemination of news about our martyred Santa Spears: from Chiara Ferragni to Gianmarco Zagato , to the more recent Tommaso Zorzi , who reveals, through his long friendship with Lindsay Lohan , aspects unpublished works that would support the thesis of this private freedom, including that of not being able to be interviewed directly, since the very father himself would write the answers to the various questions asked in his own hand. What if Britney tomorrowdecided to embrace a yellow birch, do not give her mad. Instead, think of it as a free woman. Free to do whatever you want. Even take you to umbrellas. And he would really be right to do so.