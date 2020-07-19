Deadpool 2: Ryan Reynolds Edits a Photo From the Set to Troll Brad Pitt

Ryan Reynolds enjoys teasing Brad Pitt, in his usual ironic style, with an old photo from the set of Deadpool 2, the film in which the colleague appears as Vanisher.

Ryan Reynolds continues to make fun of colleagues with his jokes on social media and this time it was up to Brad Pitt , who shared with him the set of Deadpool 2 , where he appeared in a cameo of the superhero Vanisher.

In these hours, Ryan Reynolds has made fun of Brad Pitt’s cameo by publishing a story on Instagram in which he modifies the photo that portrays them together by cutting the colleague:

“I have worked with many fantastic actors. This guy played Vanisher”

Even Brad Pitt, therefore, has fallen into the network of teasing of Ryan Reynolds, known for this hilarious behavior also towards many other colleagues, first of all his friend Hugh Jackman, frequently present in this social game that is very entertaining the fans.

In Deadpool 2 Brad Pitt starred in a small cameo, playing the superhero Vanisher who says he agreed to do only in exchange for a cup of coffee, which would demonstrate the affection and esteem he has for Ryan Reynolds and the passion for the world of superheroes.

Right now, fans around the world are eagerly waiting for a new update on the status of Deadpool 3, the third installment of the saga that is now in Disney’s hands, after the merger with FOX. It seems that any new Deadpool film will be set within the MCU, a territory much more suitable for families than the previous one, but what will change?

Ryan Reynolds, months ago, revealed that Deadpool 3 is under development at Marvel Studios. Since then, however, there hasn’t been much news and the creator of the comics, Rob Liefeld has questioned the progress of the film. Obviously, that doesn’t mean that things have completely stopped, we’ll see.