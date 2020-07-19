Demi Lovato Is Auctioning the Iconic Pieces of Her Wardrobe for the Benefit of BLM and COVID-19

” We need more changes than ever, so please continue to act for racial justice and COVID-19 … I have put up for auction a collection of items that have meant so much to me, including some clothes that come directly from my closet and some of my photographs, “wrote the 27 year old in the post caption.

In fact, in the auction we find the unforgettable purple boots from the video ” Sorry Not Sorry “, a sparkling jacket that he wore on stage, as well as his photographs. New pieces will be added week by week.

” I am heartbroken by recent events and I will not be silent or stand still, ” says Demi in the video announcing the auction. ” Join me in taking action for racial justice and COVID-19, because we need to change more than ever .”

Here, to participate in the auction.

ph. getty images