Demi Lovato Remembered Naya Rivera, Highlighting the Positive Impact It Has Had on Fans

There are many stars who are sending tribute messages for Naya Rivera , whose death was unfortunately confirmed after five days of research.

Glee’s 33-year-old actress was reported missing last Wednesday after she never returned to the boat rented with her 4-year-old son Josey on Piru Lake in California. The baby had been found in good condition and it is now thought that the mother may have saved him from the water but that he no longer had the strength to help herself.

While investigations to understand the dynamics of the tragedy continue, Demi Lovato recalled Naya Rivera with touching words. They had starred together in Glee (albeit for a short time, or rather four episodes) and the 27-year-old wanted to emphasize how her colleague’s work was at the forefront of the LGBTQ + and Latin communities .

“RIP Naya Rivera. I will always carry in my heart the opportunity to play your girlfriend in Glee – he wrote in the post published on Instagram – The character you played was revolutionary for a lot of hidden queer girls (like me at the time) and even the girls who were already living being queer openly. Your ambition and your results were inspiring for all Latin women in the world . My heart is with your loved ones right now . “

When news of Naya Rivera’s disappearance arrived last week, Demi Lovato had been among the first to publicly refer: ” Please pray for Naya Rivera ” he wrote in the Stories.

There are several stars, in addition to the cast of Glee that you find at the bottom of this article, who are remembering the actress like Ricky Martin and Lili Reinhart.

ph: getty images

