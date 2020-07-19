Demi Lovato Remembered Naya Rivera, Highlighting the Positive Impact It Has Had on Fans

[Ad_1]
There are many stars who are sending tribute messages for Naya Rivera , whose death was unfortunately confirmed after five days of research.
Glee’s 33-year-old actress was reported missing last Wednesday after she never returned to the boat rented with her 4-year-old son Josey on Piru Lake in California. The baby had been found in good condition and it is now thought that the mother may have saved him from the water but that he no longer had the strength to help herself.
While investigations to understand the dynamics of the tragedy continue, Demi Lovato recalled Naya Rivera with touching words. They had starred together in Glee (albeit for a short time, or rather four episodes) and the 27-year-old wanted to emphasize how her colleague’s work was at the forefront of the LGBTQ + and Latin communities .
“RIP Naya Rivera. I will always carry in my heart the opportunity to play your girlfriend in Glee – he wrote in the post published on Instagram – The character you played was revolutionary for a lot of hidden queer girls (like me at the time) and even the girls who were already living being queer openly. Your ambition and your results were inspiring for all Latin women in the world . My heart is with your loved ones right now . “
When news of Naya Rivera’s disappearance arrived last week, Demi Lovato had been among the first to publicly refer: ” Please pray for Naya Rivera ” he wrote in the Stories.
There are several stars, in addition to the cast of Glee that you find at the bottom of this article, who are remembering the actress like Ricky Martin and Lili Reinhart .
Ricky Martin
Lili Reinhart
It feels strange to cry and mourn the loss of someone you never knew. But I grew up watching Glee- and Naya Rivera was such a beautiful talent. My heart breaks for her son.
Hold on tight to your people right now, if you’re lucky enough to be near them 💔
– Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) July 13, 2020
Ashley Benson
RIP sweet naya
– Ashley Benson (@AshBenzo) July 13, 2020
Mandy Moore
This is absolutely heartbreaking. Sending love and holding space for her son and loved ones. https://t.co/7RkKnj4xU7
– Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) July 13, 2020
Becky G
Beautiful Naya Rivera, Rest In Peace. My thoughts and prayers are with your loved ones. You will be missed & never forgotten. ❤️
– Becky G. (@iambeckyg) July 13, 2020
Josh Gad
Sick to my stomach. RIP #nayarivera https://t.co/OYwWQMgCoh
– Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 13, 2020
Bebe Rexha
This is an absolute nightmare. I had the pleasure of having dinner with her once after a recording session we did together and she was an absolute sweetheart. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I hope I’m lucky enough to meet you up in heaven. Rest In Peace Naya Rivera
– Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) July 13, 2020
Kehlani
the reason songbird by fleetwood mac is one of my favorite songs ever is because of the glee soundtrack version. she transformed it. 🙏🏼 Rest Easy Naya Rivera
God cover and hold her loved ones!
– Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 13, 2020
Viola Davis
ph: getty images
