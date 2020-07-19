“Fenty Skin” by Rihanna Is Finally Coming

[Ad_1]

After the launch of “Fenty Beauty” in 2018, the highly anticipated Rihanna skincare line arrives: scheduled date 31 July 2020!

Robyn Rihanna Fenty , continues with her successful entrepreneurial initiatives, after launching the Fenty Beauty line , in 2018, she dedicates herself to the skincare line connected to her beauty brand that has been in the air for some time.

Recall that Fenty Beauty by Rihanna is a brand famous for its very wide inclusion of shades and gender of the skin, do you think that the launch of the original included 40 shades, and was then expanded to 50.

The purpose of having so many shades to offer is to differentiate itself from other makeup companies that do not satisfy a large market, in fact Fenty Beauty has been named one of the best inventions of the Time magazine of 2017, which can also be purchased on the Sephora website in the dedicated section.

The announcement is official, on July 31st the products of Rihanna’s brand new skincare line, Fenty Skin, will be on sale, exclusively online on the fentyskin.com website.

” A new culture of skincare ” announces the home page of the site where it is possible to register for early access to sales, an early launch on 29 July 2020 .

The famous pop star has also published a video tutorial on Instagram in which he also shows the gestures to be done to best apply his skin care products.

Given the particular attention that the whole Fenty line has towards the skin and its care, we already bet that they will be crazy products and we can’t wait to try them!