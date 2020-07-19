First TV Performance for Rain on Me (But Without Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande)

After launching the Rain On Me video and the Sour Candy lyric video , Lady Gaga literally disappeared.



I understand the health emergency and the attention for the Black Lives Matter movement, but it’s really bad to see a project like Chromatica left to itself. Fortunately, the numbers are still good and this thanks exclusively to the quality of this new album, which has been appreciated by fans, but which would need a promo to get to the general public.

However, a hand came from The Voice Australia, because during the semifinal Masha Mnjoyan sang Rain On Me , thus giving us the first live performance on TV of this pop piece.

Imagining Gaga doing a live of this song….

Even without a shred of promotion, Chromatica sold 20,000 copies last week , while Rain On Me is currently at 14 US iTunes. More than decent numbers given the anomalous situation.