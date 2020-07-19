Friends in Escape: The Film With Keanu Reeves Will Arrive on Netflix

The new film Spongebob – Amici in Fuga with Keanu Reeves will arrive in Italy on Netflix. Initially it was expected to be released in theaters on August 7th. About a month ago, later, the news announcing the cancellation of the debut in the theater and announcing its release on demand in the first months of 2021; finally the film would then go on CBS All Access . All this with regard to the United States. Recently the announcement that Netflix will distribute the film in the rest of the world, including Italy. In Spogebob – Friends in Escape , someone kidnaps Spongebob ‘s sea slug Gary . Him and Patrickthey will embark on an epic adventure to bring Gary home. As they face the pleasant and dangerous moments of this exhilarating rescue mission, SpongeBob and his friends will prove that there is nothing more powerful than a true friendship. Tim Hill was in charge of directing the film. The cast includes Awkwafina, Reggie Watts, Tom Kenny, Clancy Brown, Rodger Bumpass, Bill Fagerbakke, Carolyn Lawrence, Douglas Lawrence and Keanu Reeves .

The new film Spongebob – Amici in Fuga will be released in Italy on the Netflix streaming platform. The film will be a tribute to Steven Hillenburg , the creator of Spongebob who died prematurely last November. The Paramount Animation film does not yet have a certain release date regarding the rest of the world, with the exception of the United States. The film was originally due to be released in February 2019, then postponed due to covid-19 in August 2019. Finally, however, in the United States the film will be released a year later, on August 7, 2020. The Spongebob – Amici in Fuga soundtrack is signed by Hans Zimmer and the original songs are by Ali Dee. The production is Paramount Animation in collaboration with Nickelodeon Movies and United Plankton Pictures. Spongebob’s new film will be the first in the series made entirely in CGI .