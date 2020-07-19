From Riccardo Scamarcio to Angelina Jolie: When the Partner Looks Like the Ex

What do Riccardo Scamarcio and Gigi Hadid have in common? Both are about to become parents. The Italian actor, 40, will soon be a dad, as revealed by the magazine Diva e Donna who showed Scamarcio’s partner, Angharad Wood, with a baby bump in the eighth month of pregnancy in the streets of Rome. While the American model Gigi Hadid pregnant in the sixth month and awaits a baby from her partner Zayn Malik. But that’s not the only thing the two couples have in common, because both celebrities are in love with a person who looks a lot like their ex-partner. If it is not a perfect photocopy of a past love, we are very close. Just look at the comparison images of the protagonists to notice some common characters on the fly. See the blond curls, for example, that have Wood (pictured with Scamarcio) and ex-wife Valeria Golino .