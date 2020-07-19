From the Mask to the Clothes, It Is the Favorite Print of the Stars

T ra summer 2020 trends, there is one exploded in times of coronavirus that has won star and trendsetter: the bandana print . The small Paisley canvas accessory once the prerogative of bandits and intrepid rebels first turned into the do-it-yourself mask of the moment, to then get out of the canonical 20 × 20 cm of canvas and infect garments and accessories .

Far West style

In the old West, the square cotton handkerchief with naive flowers served two purposes: for cowboys, folded in a triangle to protect the face from the dust raised by running horses; to the Indians, to indicate on the neck the rank and membership of the tribe. Today, not much has changed. Celebrities, from Sarah Jessica Parker to Kendall Jenner , take example from the glorious past: the symbolic handkerchief becomes an integral part of the total look in the few quarantined leisures. A way like any other to fight the virus and lead by example, in style: since the beginning of the year, searches for “bandana printing” on Google Trends , according to data collected by Stylight Insights , have grown by + 121% .

The bandana press according to the stars

Not just bandanas-masks. Alessandra Ambrosio replaces the classic black gym leggings with the bandana print model of Years Of Ours . The supermodel Elsa Hosk makes the trousers of Etro’s spring summer 2020 collection a cult in the famous Paisley print motif, walking through the streets of New York.

Just a few days ago, Emily Ratajkowski was paparazzi in Tribeca in one of the slip dress of Rèalisation Par , with an all-over bandana print on a nude base. Kendall Jenner shows her abs in a bandana print bikini by Janthee Berlin ; Kylie Jenner in the Instagram Stories makes the beach with a black and white bandana dress by Dion Lee . Different interpretations of the bandana print, same character: recognizable, fresh, summery. In a word, free.

The bandana press at the spring summer 2020 fashion shows

The power of the bandana is all in its rebellious spirit. Born to fight : in the sixties the handkerchief was among the most popular accessories as a headdress for women who finally took their rights. It became popular in the seventies and eighties , when ungovernable personalities such as Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain and Dennis Hopper in Easy Rider (1969) wore it on the forehead. These models are inspired by the spring summer 2020 collections, where bandana printing is the protagonist: Saint Laurent carves the famous lamé thread pattern on pencil skirts, while Acne Studios uses it to embellish the modern denim jacketrider . Natasha Zinko combines pastel bandanas in colorful patchwork tops, AMIRI focuses on the must-have bandana print garment, the oversize shirt . In the accessories field, Arizona Love bandana-printed trekking sandals are depopulated . To be freely combined with total white garments to highlight it, but also with leather and transparencies. For a revolutionary summer look to say the least.