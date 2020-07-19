Hailey Bieber Apologizes to a Waitress Who Had Treated Badly

A lthough the stars are mistaken . And maybe then they apologize. Just like Hailey Baldwin , 23, Justin Bieber’s wife . Demonstrating fair play that we didn’t expect from a diva who always looks so cold and detached .

Julia Carolan (below, her Instagram profile), 23, is a former hostess of a well-known Manhattan restaurant where celebrities often go – from Gigi to Bella Hadid , passing through all the Kardashian / Jenner sisters and stepsisters , to meet and organize their social events.

The girl does not specify the name of the restaurant , but it is supposed to be either the NOBU or one of the TAO Group chain, well known in America.

Hailey Bieber “has never been kind”

As E! News reports , the girl has now left office, but has opened a channel on TikTok in which she gives votes to the stars with whom she came in contact. The parameters on which it is based in its assessments are the kindness and the way of being – or not being – friendly with the staff of the restaurant.

During one of the videos, she gives Hailey Bieber a decidedly low score: 3.5 out of 10 , because – according to her – Stephen Baldwin’s daughter would never have been kind to her and the guys who make up the staff of the restaurant.

“I know this judgment will be questionable,” explained Carolan, “but I have met her a handful of times, and she has never been kind . I really wish I liked you, but I only have to give her a score of 3.5 out of 10. Sorry. “

Carolan was really sorry , because she said she appreciated the star on a personal level, but was disappointed after meeting her live.

The star noticed the girl’s report on the Internet, and sincerely apologized to her. ” I came across in your video, and I wanted to say I’m sorry if I made you a bad impression and I showed you a rude behavior,” wrote the model, ” No on was certainly not my intention .”

Other “rejected” celebrities

Another star that received a negative rating from Carolan is Kylie Jenner . “She wasn’t rude, but only tipped $ 20 on a $ 500 dinner,” explained the former hostess in the video, “you draw your own conclusions. I, for my part, gave her 2 out of 10 ».

Even Kendall Jenner , model and sister of Kylie, got a low score. “I have not had the best experience with her,” said the girl, “he often came to us and was always quite cold towards the staff . Usually she has someone who orders for you because she doesn’t want to speak directly to the staff . “

Carolan also added that, however, she gives her ” the benefit of the doubt and I will say that maybe she’s just shy, ” said Carolan, before giving her a nice 4 out of 10 . Who knows if the Jenner sisters will apologize too …