Henry Cavill Assembles a Computer in a Tank Top (Video)

Henry Cavill filmed himself assembling a computer in his tank top, making it very sexy! Here is the video

A few hours ago Henry Cavill uploaded a video , on his social profiles, in which he assembles a computer all by himself. Nothing particularly exciting, for many people, except that he did it in his tank top .

This allowed his fans to see him in all his beauty and physical prowess . In the video , in the background we can listen to a song, making what he’s doing even sexier, which normally wouldn’t be the case at all.

We are talking about the song by Barry White You ‘ re The First, The Last, My Everything . Furthermore, in the description of the post he published on his official page, he wrote a very ironic sentence. This could have a double meaning, referring to the parts of the computer that Henry Cavill is building or his muscles . The text reads:

This type of material is not for everyone … The viewer has been warned. You may see many parts that you have never seen before.

Henry Cavill was born in 1983 and is mainly known for his role as Superman in 2013. Since then, his career has been on the rise. He has, in fact, taken up this part in the Batman v Superman – Dawn of Justice films and in the Justice League . In 2019, however, he starred in the TV series The Witcher , already renewed for the second season.

In short, while we wait for the filming of the show to resume as is happening for the Italian sets, we just have to enjoy this video of Henry Cavill mounting a computer and more. In fact, on the page we can find many images with descriptions full of irony. His favorite models are food and his dog Kal.