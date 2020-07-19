Henry Cavill Master Race Version. Build a Gaming PC Worthy of Superman!

Just in an interview that was made after the release of the TV series when asked if he preferred to play The Witcher 3 on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, he replied, amazed everyone that he preferred the PC .

And precisely because of his passion he wanted to publish a video in which he shows us how he assembles his new and flamboyant PC as a true Master Race!

Henry Cavill has decided to rely on an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and ASUS components to assemble his system , as well as for the case that contains everything.

Assembling everything was not easy , as seen in the video. Indeed several times the actor had to repeat some steps because they were incorrect, such as inserting the CPU and the NZXT heatsink. At the end of the operations he was himself surprised by the result!

Look here what a masterpiece!

PS We are analyzing the video in detail to find out which components it has used , in order to offer you its own configuration and be able to create a PC identical to yours!