Hereditary Tumors 30 Years Ago the Discovery of the Gene Made Famous by Angelina Jolie Here’s What You Need to Know About BRCA

Hereditary tumors: 30 years ago the discovery of the gene made famous by Angelina Jolie. Here’s what you need to know about the BRCA ( on Sunday 19 July 2020)In the history of hereditary tumors there is an ‘pre’ and ‘post’ era Angelina Jolie. It was in fact thanks to the American actress that the spotlight on the BRCA gene and its mutations came on. It was 2013 and the news of the choice to remove both breasts to reduce the risk of cancer made discussion very much also in Italy. Two years later, the removal of tubes and ovaries followed the preventive mastectomy. In short, many women heard about the genetic risk associated with the mutation of a gene for the first time only then, renaming it “Jolie gene”. But the discovery of a gene implicated in the familiarity of breast cancer is due to the geneticist Mary-Claire King who identified it in 1990, paving the way for the test that can be requested today.

Thirty years after this important discovery we take stock of the mutation that is present in about one person every 400: it is practically estimated that in Italy there could be between 75,000 and 150,000 carriers of the mutation. But most don’t know they are. We then asked Ornella Campanella, president of aBRCAdaBRA Onlus, the first national association to support the “Angeline Jolie” of Italy and their families, for all information on the subject.

