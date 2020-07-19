In Lecce Charlize Theron, D&G and Bella Hadid. Maybe Johnny Depp

Rumors about possible guests of the exclusive Dior event taking place in Lecce on July 22nd are becoming more and more insistent.

In the past few hours, the participation of the couple Fedez-Chiara Ferragni has been confirmed, who have been collaborating with the artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri for some time.

In Salento also the super supermodel Bella Hadid, face of the Dior make-up line, while the participation of her sister Gigi, currently in expectation, is uncertain.

The presence of the actress Charlize Theron, muse of the French fashion house, and the Italian stylists Dolce and Gabbana are also certain.

Still uncertain is the participation of Johnny Depp, face of the male fragrance Dior Sauvage. The actor was due to arrive in Salento for the event last May, but his presence has not been confirmed at present.

The event organizers will welcome their guests with a welcome cocktail in an exclusive location in the heart of Lecce.

The parade in Piazza Duomo on Wednesday evening will be held behind closed doors and very few guests will be able to attend it live.