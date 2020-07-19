Irina Shayk and Her Favorite Mascara. the Same as Naomi Campbell

Who has the most beautiful eyes of Irina Shayk?

Irina Shayk when she’s made up with Pat McGrath Labs’ new Dark Star mascara . Look at it in the image above, one of the iconic images of the campaign dedicated to the new product by Pat McGrath Labs.

It was taken by Steven Meisel , close friend and historical collaborator of the English make up artist for 25 years. An author’s campaign that brings together, in the name of the new Dark Star, a constellation of #McGRATHMUSES .

In addition to Irina Shayk (pictured with Damian Hurley, son of Elizabeth), there is the global face of Pat McGraths Labs: Naomi Campbell . Do you remember the first campaign that featured her?

Irina Shayk: discover her favorite mascara

He has winged eyes, Irina Shayk in the campaign photo. And the eyelashes defined by the black pigments (which are magnetically fixed) of the new Dark Star mascara. A product with a hybrid , cream-gel texture , which gives volume and curvature at the first pass.

The pigment micro molecules (the technology is the same used for lip products) offer an extraordinary multidimensional coverage .

They offer it to Irina as well as to Naomi Campbell. To Salomon Diaz and Maty Fall Diba as to the ageless couple Hudson Kroenig (12 years old) and Marisa Berenson (73 years old).

The American singer and model lent her sublime voice to all five videos in the campaign.

Discover the shots in the GALLERY.