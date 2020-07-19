Is Dakota Johnson Bisexual? the Possible Coming Out in an Interview Three Years Ago

In recent years we have seen a lot of coming out in and around Hollywood: probably too many to keep in mind, to the point that someone starts to go unnoticed! Ask Dakota Johnson for information.

Fans of the star of 50 Shades of Gray and Seven Unknowns in El Royale have indeed noticed a passage contained in an interview of three years ago in which the actress speaks, it is not known how seriously, of her hypothetical bisexuality.

” Certain things happen. I think I always have a bit of a broken heart, even when I have a happy relationship. My feelings, even the best, often become intense enough to hurt … Can we make things interesting? We can say that are you taking time to explore my bisexuality ? “were the actress’ statements shortly after breaking up with then-boyfriend Matthew Hitt.

In short, although someone has raised some doubts about the seriousness of his statements, what we read actually sounds like a full-blown coming out. Could it have gone so unnoticed in an ever- attentive way to celebrities’ private lives ? Regarding Dakota Johnson, however, in a decidedly more recent interview the actress expressed her opinion on the nude scenes.