Jennifer Aniston Says It’s a Reboot of ‘Friends’ Wouldn’t It Be Nice – and More

The return of the Friends in either a new series or a film, for example, is something that every fan can imagine. It may be that it is a good one, it can be very bad. For Jennifer Aniston who played Rachel Green in the television series, a reboot would not make it even close to how good the production was.

In an interview with Howard Stern on Monday, the 7th, the actress said that the cast would love to do a job, returned to the series, but there’s a catch.

“Honestly, I think I have an idea for you, if you have to reboot, it wouldn’t look as good as it was. So, what does it do?”, he said the process. To answer the other question, is it agreed that this will “ruin” the show.

In the conversation, she commented on her meeting with the friends of the series on Saturday, 5th. She said that they were all there, but that’s just it, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc also appeared in a photo published by the artist, Monica Geller. “We laugh a lot,” said the actress, who said that the meeting took place at the home of Courteney.

Stern asked if these meetings will be to make it look as if they are on the set of the film Friends again and again, to which She said, “we miss you. The whole of the day”.

For now, if you want to relive the series in a different way you will have a good chance. Warner Bros. was announced that cinemas in Brazil, they will view episodes of a series in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the production. Find out the details here.