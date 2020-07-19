Jennifer Aniston: The Photo of the “Look-Alike” Drives Fans Crazy [Photo]

A blogger finds herself identical to Jennifer Aniston after a new haircut: post the photo, and the web goes crazy

Everyone went crazy for a photo of a blogger, The Kindred Ginger , who after the careful care of a hair stylist found a perfect resemblance to Jennifer Aniston. Or better yet, with the beloved character she played in Friends. “Hell, that’s Rachel Green!” they commented on the web, after the blogger named Caitlin (unknown surname) showed up with this new hairstyle.

“I never thought to look like it [really]” said the blogger, suddenly become very famous “I am completely shocked, but I take the parts of those who do not agree [the similarity]: Jennifer has been and will always be iconic for its beauty! “The woman therefore hardly dares to admit the similarity, even if the photo made available to everyone does not seem to follow a great intention of humility.