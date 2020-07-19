John Wick, the Film With Keanu Reeves Helped the Italian Police in Reality

Also announcing the success of the operation via Youtube, the Italian Police discovered a two kilo pack of cocaine packed inside the coffee shells in that of Milan, and the news was also taken up by TMZ because a great clue to discover this traffic came from John Wick: Chapter 2 with Keanu Reeves .

According to reports from the police , coffee beans traveled under the fake name of Santino D’Antonio , which as all John Wick fans will know is the name of the villain of the second chapter of the saga played by Riccardo Scamarcio . This immediately triggered the alert of the police who intercepted the package, traveling from Medellin , Colombia, to Milan and which contained two kilos of cocaine divided into 500 coffee beans , 150 grams each.

Reportedly, the beans were destined for a tobacconist in Florence , so the police quickly arrested the owner of the shop as soon as he showed up to retrieve the pack of coffee. The operation was renamed by the police forces “Caffè Scorretto “.

The popularity of the action saga with Keanu Reeves has even managed to thwart a small drug trafficking operation in Italian territory. Another good action – totally indirect – linked to the character of Reeves , even if in the role of Wick .