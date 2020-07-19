Johnny Depp, a #MeToo activist and Weinstein victim defends him

The first tranche of the legal dispute that is taking place in London in recent days has ended, which sees Johnny Depp opposed to the newspaper The Sun , which has defamed him calling him a man who beat women, on the accusations made by his ex-wife of the actor, Amber Heard.

Begun on July 7, the trial brought the most absurd details of a deeply toxic relationship to general attention. In this first part of the trial, Johnny Depp’s lawyers attacked. From Monday it will be the defense and therefore also Amber Heard to tell their own version of the story.

However, the legal strategy of the Johnny Depp team ended with a twist, when the testimony of Katherine Kendall , actress famous for being an activist of the #MeToo movement, and witness against Harvey Weinstein was read .

Kendall had appeared in the offending article, in which her name was associated with the alleged abuse reported by Amber Heard. In the statement now read in court, the woman said that her statements were incorrectly cited and used even worse in the article accusing Johnny Depp of being physically abusive against his ex-wife.

In fact, the article read that Katherine Kendall was against Johnny Depp and that above all she had given against the controversial author JK Rowling – in these days she too was at the center of a very serious controversy – for defending Johnny Depp and accepting that he had a prestigious role in the film saga of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

The article reports that the activist and accuser of the convict Harvey Wenstein allegedly said that Amber Heard was injured, before openly condemning the violence.

I was cited out of turn by The Sun , the actress wrote in her statement, so that they could achieve their goal . Then the woman continued: Although it is true that I was a victim of Harvey Weinstein, the rest is all a lie. I have never exposed myself publicly, not even on behalf of the #MeToo movement, to criticize JK Rowling’s decision to hire Mr. Depp, nor have I ever accused Mr. Depp of hurting Amber Heard, a subject I have no direct knowledge of.

In addition, Kendall adds that she has repeatedly heard that Amber Heard had a very abusive attitude towards Johnny Depp . Then the woman added that she noticed that The Sun wanted nothing more than to defame the Hollywood actor and that is probably why his words were somehow “manipulated”.

This last statement aggravates the portrait of Amber Heard, who increasingly assumes the features of a woman with manipulative tendencies. But to get a more general picture, we will have to wait for the new declarations of the new phases of this process.