Katy Perry’s New Single

The new single by Katy Perry is on all digital platforms. The song is also the title track of his new album, which will be released on Capitol Records on August 14th. The new single is a hymn to life and hope. “I wrote this song when I was going through one of the darkest periods of my life,” says Katy. “Listening to it is good for me because it reminds me that I did it. The whole album is my journey to the light – with stories of resilience, hope and love “.

“Smile” follows the release in May of the single “Daisies”, which has already reached more than 125 million streams across all digital platforms. Last week, Katy shared an acoustic version of the song. While in quarantine, Katy Perry was highly praised for the various performances of “Daisies” – including the performance at the “American Idol” final, the launch of the 2020 “Good Morning America” ​​concert series and “Can ‘ t Cancel Pride “: LGBTQ + People in Need Helping” livestream. Katy will also co-star in the Rock The Vote virtual concert “Democracy Summer 2020”. The singer is one of the headliners for the June 18 special event, which aims to encourage American citizens to register to vote.