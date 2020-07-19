Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba in a New Series That Will Help You … Sleep!

What is the Calm app?
Developed in 2012 and nominated as “Best app of 2017” according to Apple, Calm offers a series of useful contents for meditation and relaxation and offers various programs including “7 days of calm” and “7 days of sleep”, for improve our night’s rest.
The Serie
A World of Calm has been described as a remedy for the stress caused by our busy life. Each episode, lasting 30 minutes, will take us on a journey immersed in the discovery of another world.
Among the names involved we find Keanu Reeves, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu and Cillian Murphy .
As stated by Jennifer O’Connell , executive vice president of the non-fiction and children’s programs section of HBO Max :
With all the stress and chaos we are experiencing at this particular, difficult time, we all need help to relax and that’s where Calm comes in. Through suggestive images and a relaxing narrative, this series aims to lighten part of our daily routine.