Keanu Reeves Made His Comic Book Debut With “Brzrkr”, His First Work as a Screenwriter

Multifaceted actor, musician and star without habit, Keanu Reeves now also author of comics. Back in vogue with the John Wick saga and working with The Matrix 4 , Reeves has announced that he is working on Brzrkr , a series of which he is a screenwriter together with Matt Kindt ( Suicide Squad , Justice League of America , Spider-Man ) drawn from the Italian Alessandro Vitti.
The actor revealed that Brzrkrs s ar made up of 12 action-packed and hyper-violent numbers . At the center there is a demigod (or rather a berserker, hence the title of the title) that after having sown blood for centuries now works for the US government in exchange for the truth about its existence . character who was born 80,000 years ago, half a man and his father a god of war, explains Reeves, I had this idea of a man who fights through the ages because of his paternal obsession with violence but also of a trapped man who seeks to understand who really.
Separate plot are the drawings that will make fans of the actor happy. At first glance, this dark, hypermuscular and dark-colored protagonist looks just like Reeves . He has his own look, his hair and that expression always halfway between sweetness and sadness, dreamy but clear. To see it on the table, you have to wait: Brzrkr will be released in October, for now only in English, for the American Boom! Studios.