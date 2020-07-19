Keanu Reeves Made His Comic Book Debut With “Brzrkr”, His First Work as a Screenwriter

Multifaceted actor, musician and star without habit, Keanu Reeves now also author of comics. Back in vogue with the John Wick saga and working with The Matrix 4 , Reeves has announced that he is working on Brzrkr , a series of which he is a screenwriter together with Matt Kindt ( Suicide Squad , Justice League of America , Spider-Man ) drawn from the Italian Alessandro Vitti.

A violent hero The actor revealed that Brzrkrs s ar made up of 12 action-packed and hyper-violent numbers . At the center there is a demigod (or rather a berserker, hence the title of the title) that after having sown blood for centuries now works for the US government in exchange for the truth about its existence . character who was born 80,000 years ago, half a man and his father a god of war, explains Reeves, I had this idea of ​​a man who fights through the ages because of his paternal obsession with violence but also of a trapped man who seeks to understand who really.