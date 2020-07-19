Kendall Jenner Is Going to Compensate Us$ 90 Billion for Victims of the Fyre Festival

Kendall Jenner has been ordered to compensate the victims of the Fyre Film Festival event, or fraudulent, which become the subject of a documentary film in the Series, at over US$ 90 billion (about$ 500k). In the fall of 2017, with the model made to a publication on Instagram, announcing the so-called festival in a luxurious hotel, but it was canceled hours after it began due to lack of security to the public, and violations of health.

A group of people that have been affected by the event that took place at a part of the clan, Kardashian, who has lost in the court of Justice for not informing you that the post was paid for. Kendell has received a US$ 275 thousand (R$ 1.56 million) to provide you with the Fyre Festival, and the promising models “world famous”, and “dining experiences, first-class”.

In the event that, in fact, it did not offer any structure to the luxurious, or even a basic for the guests who came to pay thousands of dollars for the two weekends in the Bahamas, with accommodation, food, and concerts by artists such as Major Lazer, Blink-182, and Friend.

In addition to Kendall Jenner, model Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Baldwin and Alessandra Ambrosio have also been employed for the promotion of the event.

Billy McFarland , founder of the Fyre Festival, which he has been convicted, in the year 2018, the six-year prison sentence. He pleaded guilty to having embezzled over US$ 26 million from investors, plus$ 100 million in fraud in the sale of the tickets.