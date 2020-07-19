Kendall Jenner Is Going to Compensate Us$ 90 Billion for Victims of the Fyre Festival

The model made the announcement of the festival’s disastrous to your social networks
Kendall Jenner has been ordered to compensate the victims of the Fyre Film Festival event, or fraudulent, which become the subject of a documentary film in the Series, at over US$ 90 billion (about$ 500k). In the fall of 2017, with the model made to a publication on Instagram, announcing the so-called festival in a luxurious hotel, but it was canceled hours after it began due to lack of security to the public, and violations of health.
A group of people that have been affected by the event that took place at a part of the clan, Kardashian, who has lost in the court of Justice for not informing you that the post was paid for. Kendell has received a US$ 275 thousand (R$ 1.56 million) to provide you with the Fyre Festival, and the promising models “world famous”, and “dining experiences, first-class”.
In the event that, in fact, it did not offer any structure to the luxurious, or even a basic for the guests who came to pay thousands of dollars for the two weekends in the Bahamas, with accommodation, food, and concerts by artists such as Major Lazer, Blink-182, and Friend.
In addition to Kendall Jenner, model Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Hailey Baldwin and Alessandra Ambrosio have also been employed for the promotion of the event.
Billy McFarland , founder of the Fyre Festival, which he has been convicted, in the year 2018, the six-year prison sentence. He pleaded guilty to having embezzled over US$ 26 million from investors, plus$ 100 million in fraud in the sale of the tickets.