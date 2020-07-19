Lady Gaga Becomes Jean Gray of the X-Men for the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The well-known artist Carlos Gzz shared on his official page of the social network Twitter a fantastic fan-art that imagines Lady Gaga as Jean Gray for the X-Men debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe .

The image, which you find as usual at the bottom of the article, shows us a Jean Gray in the form of the White Phoenix : the story of the character on the big screen is often linked to darkness, grappling with the cosmic power of the Dark Phoenix, but in the comics he eventually merges peacefully with the Force of the Phoenix and uses his new skills for good.

After her performance in A Star is Born , the cinema audience is eager to see in which roles Lady Gaga will soon try her: about a year ago there was rumor of an entry in the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as Rocket’s love interest Racoon, but that rumor has never been confirmed and for some it was born only in the wake of the chat relationship with Bradley Cooper , voice actor of the character in the original versions of the Marvel Studios films .

Jean Gray was played for the first time by Famke Janssen in the X-Men trilogy , and the actress also resumed the role in The Wolverine before handing over the baton to Sophie Turner , who dressed as X-Men : Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix : who do you hope will play it in the Marvel Studios reboot? Tell us in the comments.

