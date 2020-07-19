Lost in Translation by Sofia Coppola, With Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson

[Ad_1]

Lost in Translation – The translated Love ( Lost in Translation ) is a 2003 film, written, produced and directed by Sofia Coppola and starring Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson . The film revolves around the particular relationship between the declining actor Bob Harris and the recent graduate Charlotte, born in a large Tokyo hotel. The film obtained good critical reviews and was nominated for four Oscar awards, that is best film, best actor for Bill Murray, best director for Sofia Coppola and best original screenplay for Sofia Coppola, who was awarded the latter statuette . Scarlett Johansson won a BAFTA for best lead actress. Coppola conceivedLost in Translation after many visits to Tokyo in his twenties, basing much of the story on his experiences there. The director wrote the film thinking about Murray and said she wouldn’t have made it without him. She confessed that she had always wanted to work with Murray and that she was attracted to her “sweet and lovable side”. With Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson, Giovanni Ribisi, Anna Faris .

Plot

Away in Tokyo to shoot some commercials, the fifty-year-old American actor Bob Harris meets a compatriot who is staying in his own hotel: the young Charlotte, freshly graduated from Yale and wife of a busy photographer. Both bored and lost in a totally foreign culture, the two establish a singular relationship made of complicity and irony, of confusions and allusions.

Sofia Coppola : « I remember having these weeks that were a bit enchanting and bizarre. Tokyo is so confusing and brings loneliness and isolation. It’s all so crazy and jet lag is torture. I liked the idea of ​​juxtaposing a midlife crisis in your first twenty years, when you’re like “What am I supposed to do with my life?” ».

Four years passed before Sofia Coppola got her hands on the camera again, following the realization of Il suicide virgins’ garden . If the latter was a debut, certainly dazzling, but still tied to what was then the home of the young Sofia – that welcoming town of Detroit that vaguely remembered the Blue Velvet Lumberton – and therefore enclosed in a well-kept home environment known, with Lost in Translation we move, we travel. Tokyo is the destination. We find ourselves thousands and thousands of kilometers away, however, somehow, we feel at home. Tokyo, immersed in an ocean of colored lights that make it futuristic, at times alien, like the Los Angeles ofBlade Runner , metropolis of technological progress and cradle of a relationship that does not progress.

The camera, moved with an impressive delicacy by the director, returns to tell us about two different generations, in a particularly difficult moment where these are compared by a force majeure. A love story that is not at all classic – if we look at the cinematographic panorama -, but capable of making the viewer identify, who from his early days has been shown to us in his moments of happiness, light-heartedness, but also in the most difficult and dramatic stages. Coppola’s gaze is on the two characters and on their almost inconvenient relationship. It analyzes its merits but above all the limits, both character and soul of each of the two and those born from their encounter, from their union. Sofia Coppola is a teacher in narrating a delicate love, graceful of substance, shy, genuine albeit anomalous, victim (once again) of a society, a system, a “preset” life. A love that can be defined as childish, but true, which will not result in a rapid and pathos-free sexual relationship. It tries in every way to encourage the two, wandering in a progressive but unknown city, in search of the key that can free them from the imposed and self-imposed obligations. At each shot you can perceive the strong, sad resignation of the two protagonists, who – despite they try – just don’t belong to the world in which they are forced to live. Tokyo hallucinated by lights and video games is not for them: they stay in the room, talk, get lost in the Fellini’s black and white of La dolce vita, and with each glance exchanged they understand each other more than before. A love that can be defined as childish, but true, which will not result in a rapid and pathos-free sexual relationship. It tries in every way to encourage the two, wandering in a progressive but unknown city, in search of the key that can free them from the imposed and self-imposed obligations. At each shot you can perceive the strong, sad resignation of the two protagonists, who – despite they try – just don’t belong to the world in which they are forced to live. Tokyo hallucinated by lights and video games is not for them: they stay in the room, talk, get lost in the Fellini’s black and white of La dolce vita, and with each glance exchanged they understand each other more than before. A love that can be defined as childish, but true, which will not result in a rapid and pathos-free sexual relationship. It tries in every way to encourage the two, wandering in a progressive but unknown city, in search of the key that can free them from the imposed and self-imposed obligations. At each shot you can perceive the strong, sad resignation of the two protagonists, who – despite they try – just don’t belong to the world in which they are forced to live. Tokyo hallucinated by lights and video games is not for them: they stay in the room, talk, get lost in the Fellini’s black and white of La dolce vita, and with each glance exchanged they understand each other more than before. wandering in a progressive but unknown city, in search of the key that can free them from imposed and self-imposed obligations. At each shot you can perceive the strong, sad resignation of the two protagonists, who – despite they try – just don’t belong to the world in which they are forced to live. Tokyo hallucinated by lights and video games is not for them: they stay in the room, talk, get lost in the Fellini’s black and white of La dolce vita, and with each glance exchanged they understand each other more than before. wandering in a progressive but unknown city, in search of the key that can free them from imposed and self-imposed obligations. At each shot you can perceive the strong, sad resignation of the two protagonists, who – despite they try – just don’t belong to the world in which they are forced to live. Tokyo hallucinated by lights and video games is not for them: they stay in the room, talk, get lost in the Fellini’s black and white of La dolce vita, and with each glance exchanged they understand each other more than before.

In this, it is necessary to turn to the cast, reduced to two actors: a nineteen-year-old Scarlett Johansson (winner of a BAFTA for the best leading actress) and Bill Murray, who then ventured into two completely atypical roles compared to those we are used to seeing them. The two actors succeed in the task of transmitting to every viewer every single sentimental moment that makes up a failed relationship from the outset, which can only end in the same way it started: in the crowd. Bob and Charlotte, with a moving hug, will leave, sad but hopeful, at a new meeting or never, who knows? It is certain, however, that the incomprehensible words whispered by him (which we will never know) will give both the strength to continue this troubled and unpredictable path that is life, since, despite everything, there will always be someone like us out there, someone for whom he is worth worth continuing. Wonderful sequence, accompanied by the song Just Like Honeyby The Jesus and Mary Chain , part of a soundtrack as always remarkable in Sofia Coppola’s cinema, curated by the leader of My Bloody Valentine , Kevin Shields , which includes several other suggestive songs such as Air’s Alone in Kyoto , Brass in Pocket of The Pretenders – exhibited by Johansson in what is the mother scene of the film, or karaoke in a nightclub -, and Too Young of Phoenix, the first ‘musical appearance’ of the band led by the future husband of the director, Thomas Mars .