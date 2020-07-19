Mariah Carey Celebrates 30 Years of Career: The Video on Instagram

We Belong Together’s voice kicked off the celebrations with a video on his Instagram profile that has more than nine million followers

Three decades of music, millions of albums sold, dozens and dozens of certifications won, would take hours, maybe days, to talk about the career of Mariah Carey who has rewritten the history of music by imposing herself as one of the most successful artists ever.

Mariah Carey: 30 years of career deepening Mariah Carey yesterday and today: how the singer has changed It is May 15, 1990 when a twenty year old Mariah Carey publishes Vision of Love, not knowing that her life would soon change; the song reaches the top position of the famous US Billboard Hot 100 , the rest is history. Mariah Carey becomes the first artist to have her first five singles at the top of the stars and stripes chart, nobody has ever been successful in such an undertaking. The debut album, simply titled Mariah Carey , remains at the top of the Billboard 200 for eleven weeks, selling more than nine million copies in the United States of America alone.

deepening Natale, Mariah Carey entra nei Guinness World Records In the following years Mariah Carey continues her career between records and first places in the rankings reaching a total of over two hundred million copies sold which make her one of the artists to have sold more in the history of music, among her most famous singles we find Emotions , Without You , Fantasy , Always Be My Baby , We Belong Together , Touch My Body and Obsessed . A few hours ago Mariah Carey published a video kicking off the celebrations for the thirtieth birthday of her career with a post that collects videos, covers and shots of the singer who have marked the history of music. In a short span of time the video gained over 230,000 views on Instagram and according to what is reported in the caption, the voice of It’s Like That will publish content every Friday thus celebrating the important anniversary together with the fans.