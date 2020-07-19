Match Point: Scarlett Johansson Was Chosen by Woody Allen After the Rejection of Another Actress

The role of the female Match Point protagonist went to Scarlett Johansson after the refusal of a British actress, previously contacted by Woody Allen.

For logistical reasons, Woody Allen had to choose mainly actors and crew members of British origin for the filming of Match Point , a 2005 film shot in Great Britain by the American screenwriter and director. Scarlett Johansson’s role was initially expected to go to an English actress.

Scarlett Johansson e Jonathan Rhys-Meyers in Match Point

Allen had calculated the percentages before contacting Kate Winslet for the role of the female lead; the latter, after months of bargaining, decided to give up to spend more time with her family and Allen therefore chose to offer the part to Johansson.

Una splendida Scarlett Johansson in Match Point

This last minute change was necessary because Winslet, who was supposed to play Nola Rice, turned down the role a week before filming began. Johansson accepted, and the celebrated director was forced to rewrite Rice’s character, changing its origins and other details of the script. “Convincing Scarlett wasn’t a problem, it took about an hour,” Allen said.

About Match Point Allen declared that he “had maintained the usual creative freedom” also in England, while he spoke in negative terms of the American film production, due to the lack of interest of the film studios towards second-rate films: “They only want films $ 100 million to cash 500 “.