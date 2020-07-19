MC30 Mariah Carey New Materials to Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Its Debut

Mariah Carey begins today the celebrations for her 30 years of career # MC30 with weekly publications of materials taken from her personal archives.

Incredible rarities relating to his extraordinary career will be published every Friday and will be extracted directly from Mariah’s personal vault: digital EPs, remixes, bonus tracks, rarities, a cappella performances and live performances are just some of the content most requested by fans. The music will be accompanied by video footage, photos, personal notes and album reprints, starting from the month of October.

Today, July 17 the EP “The Live Debut – 1990” is published on all digital platforms, consisting of four songs and video footage taken during the first live performance at the Tatou Club in New York dating back to October 22, 1990. The EP includes an electrifying version of the first hit single Vision of Love.

VIDEO

THE BOOK

In addition to the weekly releases for the # MC30, the publication of the biography “The Meaning of Mariah Carey” scheduled for 29 September 2020 is also confirmed. The memoirs will analyze in depth the long journey of survival and resilience faced by Mariah Carey for questions racial, identity and social class, lived before the great worldwide success.