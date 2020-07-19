Not Only Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the Worst Divorces in Hollywood

These days Johnny Depp and Amber Heard , in the High Court of London, are staging one of the worst Hollywood divorces , with hearings full of grotesque details on a nightmare marriage based on violence, blood, alcohol, drugs and degradation. Their separation to vitriol, however, in Hollywood is only the latest in order of time. Many stars, when they said goodbye, staged battles worthy of the film The War of Roses .

For example, the dispute between Woody Allen and Mia Farrow has lasted for decades – and is not yet over . It all started in 1992, when Mia found out that Allen was having an affair with his adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn , at the age of nineteen (the director was 35 years older). The break was immediately turbulent, between the legal battle for the custody of the three children Moses, Dylan and Ronan, and the heaviest accusation: that of molesting Dylan on August 4, 1992 (accusations of which Dylan then spoke for the first time in 2014 in a long letter to the New York Times). The director has always denied everything, claiming that the girl was “totally plagiarized” by her mother, then angry at the Soon-Yi affair. Dylan recently reiterated the harassment he underwent, while Soon-Yi defends Allen with a drawn sword: “The real monster is my mother Mia.”

Poison ending also for Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin . The rags flew during the divorce in 2002, with the couple who fought over practically everything, starting from the custody of their daughter Ireland, and never missed an opportunity to tell each other: Basinger came to compare her ex-husband to Saddam Hussein ; he, in the book A promised to ourselves , described his ex-wife as ” a cold and relentless animal that seems to come to life only when he is surrounded by his lawyers”.

Even Guy Ritchie , when he separated from Madonna in 2008 , was not kind to the ex. He accused her of turning into a “selfish cow” and said they had not had sex for over eighteen months . Blame her obsessive obsession with her own body, which she subjected to grueling four-hour training sessions daily, so much so that the rare times when the two were with him seemed “to hold a piece of cartilage “.

Tom Cruise was also able to become the protagonist of two vitriolic divorces . In 2001, shortly after the announcement of the farewell to Nicole Kidman, the star lost his aplomb referring to his marriage as “ a hell without passion “. Kidman retaliated by publicly teasing the star with the height complex: “ I can finally wear heels! He declared at the Venice Film Festival. Years later, the relationship between the two is still very bad and the actress spent a lot of time without having contacts with Connor and Isabella , the two children she had adopted with Tom. It was no better, in 2012, Cruise’s breakup with Katie Holmes , full of clauses and dark sides.Katie left Los Angeles to move to New York with their only daughter Suri , who according to the American press has n’t seen her father in seven years . Several tabloids claim that the Church of Scientology would have driven him away from Suri . But confirmations are lacking. After all, less and less has been known about Tom for years.

Britney Spears let Kevin Federline know that he wanted to divorce, after three years of marriage, with a text message. The message came to the rapper while he was in front of the cameras of a TV program , and of course the scene ended straight on Youtube. It was 2006. Fourteen years have passed since then, but the two continue to fight over the custody of their children Sean Preston and Jayden James.

The divorce between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is also stormy . When they said goodbye in 2016 after eleven years together, immediately there were Brad’s first allusions to alcoholism and rumors about a violent quarrel with his eldest son Maddox during a trip on a private jet on September 14, 2016, with Pitt finished under Los Angeles Police Department investigation into “child abuse” (and later exonerated by the FBI). Today Brad has stopped drinking. And after years of legal battles , his rebirth has also led to an important qualitative leap in relations with Angelina , who during the quarantine allowed the six children to commute between their home and that of the ex.