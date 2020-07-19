Rihanna Does Not Mind Holiday Expenses: Over $ 400,000 in Rent for a Home

After a month of searching for the perfect Hamptons beach house to rent this summer, Rihanna seems to have found the one that’s right for her. According to reports from the New York Post , the star rented a mega five-bedroom, six-bathroom villa from mid-July to mid-August, for a hefty sum of $ 415,000. Private beach and pier, heated pool, porch, hardwood floors, huge windows and a breathtaking view of the ocean are among the highlights of the waterfront home located in the Southampton area in the east of Long Island. In this palace, in 2014, the reality show “Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons” was filmed, a spin off of “In step with the Kardashians”.

