Rihanna: The Fenty Skin Skincare Line Is Finally Coming

The skincare line of Rihanna is in the air for months. Maybe years. Ever since, a few weeks after the launch of Fenty Beauty by Rihanna , in spring 2018 in Milan, we immediately fell in love with the textures of the products .

In particular of foundation , concealers etc. Make-up products that have a lot to do with the skin. The launch of the skincare line (it will be called Fenty Skin ) is a direct consequence.

It is a widespread practice. Kylie Jenner also did it with Kylie Skin , the undisputed empress of beauty. In first place as a beauty influencer also for its beauty lines. And in second place of this ranking, drawn up by DMR Group, we find Rihanna.

Let’s discover his Fenty Skin line.

Rihanna: the Fenty Skin line will arrive on July 31, 2020

We finally have a date. On July 31st the products of Rihanna’s new and desired skincare line, Fenty Skin, will be on sale. Exclusively on the fentyskin.com website.

” A new culture of skincare ” announces the home page of the site where you can register for early access to sales. Advance to July 29, 2020 . The line that, if you watch the video , contemplates detergents, lotion, emulsions.

In the video published on her Instagram account, the singer also shows the gestures to be done to best apply her products.