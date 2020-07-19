Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland in the New Netflix Movie the Devil All the Time: Here Is the Date

Beating a hit on its official page of the social network Twitter , the streaming platform on demand Netflix has revealed the release date of The Devil All The Time , the new film by Antonio Campos starring Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland .

The film, based on the book of the same name by Donald Ray Pollock, will be available to all subscribers to the well-known streaming platform starting next September 16 : it is described as a psychological thriller that takes place between the Second World War and that of Vietnam and follows the stories of several characters who were somehow damaged by the effects of the two conflicts.

In the tweet that you find below, in addition to the photo of the cover of the Campos screenplay, Netflix has proudly released the immense cast of the ambitious project: among these, in addition to the interpreter of Spider-Man and the new Batman , also another Marvel Cinematic Universe star like Sebastian Stan (who hasn’t replaced Chris Evans to do it on purpose), and then Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska , Eliza Scanlen, Harry Melling and Pokey LaFarge.

With these names The Devil All The Time is a candidate to be one of the most impressive projects set up by Netflix , at least to watch the cast: the platform in these hours has revealed the numbers of viewers for its most popular original films of all time , and with Chris Hemwsorth, Sandra Bullock and Rayn Reynolds at the top of the list, the list confirmed how important it may be to have a superstar in the cast.

Who knows how the Campos film will behave next September.