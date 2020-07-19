Seven Years in Tibet: The Accent of Brad Pitt, Judged to Be Among the Worst Ever

Brad Pitt’s Austrian accent in Seven Years in Tibet was considered one of the worst in cinema history by Empire magazine, and it’s not the only film in which the actor has disappointed with the accent.

Although Seven Years in Tibet was nominated for the 1996 Golden Globe, the Austrian accent that Brad Pitt gave to his character was considered the third on the list of worst film accents of all time by Empire magazine.

Brad Pitt in Seven Years in Tibet played Heinrich Harrer, the Austrian with a Nazi background who in 1944 reached Tibet, at that time an independent nation closed to foreigners, and became the tutor of the young Dalai Lama teaching him English and geography. The Austrian accent that Brad Pitt used in the film was so clumsy that a few years later Empire magazine placed it in third place in the ranking of the worst accents in film history of all time.

But it wasn’t the only time Brad Brad’s accent was criticized, in Interview with the Vampire, Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband played Louis de Pointe du Lac, born in France and raised in New Orleans, Brad Pitt was disputed that his character despite being French and Louisiana Creole, showed neither accent anywhere in the film.

After seven years in Tibet Brad Pitt, along with the director and other actors, was banished forever from China, the Beijing government accused them of showing a brutal image of the Chinese military.