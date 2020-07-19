Start Shooting With Tom Holland

[Ad_1]

Finally here we are! The filming of the film dedicated to the videogame series of Naughty Dog, Uncharted , is about to begin. After several years of pre-production, the time has finally come for the actors to get ready and go on set. To reveal this indiscretion is the star of the film, the young Tom Holland , through a post on Instagram.

Uncharted the film: where are we at, Sony?

The actor who plays the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man will find him in a new role in the next film in development with Sony Pictures Entertainment. In fact, Tom Holland shared the news with a photo on the popular social network where he shows a chair with the words “Nate” and the words “Day One #Uncharted”. Well yes; the 24-year-old will play the young Nate in the first Uncharted film.