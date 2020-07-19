Start Shooting With Tom Holland

[Ad_1]
Finally here we are! The filming of the film dedicated to the videogame series of Naughty Dog, Uncharted , is about to begin. After several years of pre-production, the time has finally come for the actors to get ready and go on set. To reveal this indiscretion is the star of the film, the young Tom Holland , through a post on Instagram.
Uncharted the film: where are we at, Sony?
The actor who plays the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man will find him in a new role in the next film in development with Sony Pictures Entertainment. In fact, Tom Holland shared the news with a photo on the popular social network where he shows a chair with the words “Nate” and the words “Day One #Uncharted”. Well yes; the 24-year-old will play the young Nate in the first Uncharted film.
Although it could be misunderstood, we report that shooting has not yet started. In an email sent to Tech Radar, Sony said the crew is getting ready to start filming.
The video game adaptation underwent a ten-year pre-production period; a delusion, practically. Six directors were chosen to direct the film (Seth Gordon, Neil Burger, David O. Russell, Shawn Levy, Dan Trachtenberg and Travis Knight), only to confirm Ruben Fleischer , the creative who made Zombieland.
Tom Holland, 24, will play a young Nate, the explorer protagonist of the Uncharted saga. At his side there will be Mark Wahlberg who will play the role of Victor Sully Sullivan. However, there will be a first-rate cast, with Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, Sophia Ali.
In April, the actor revealed that filming had already started in the past, but was suspended due to the pandemic. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live , he explained in fact:
We were all ready to go and went to the set for the shooting of the first day, then we closed and we were sent home.
Furthermore, Uncharted is not the only film adaptation of a videogame saga of Naughty Dog. Just recently, HBO has announced that it wants to make “The Last of Us” a TV series, thanks to the presence of Chernobyl author Craig Mazin and the game’s co-director, Neil Druckmann.
