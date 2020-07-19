The Devil All the Time: Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan, Robert Pattinson and Other Stars in the New Netflix Movie

This film is still little known but Netflix, in addition to the cast, has already revealed the release date, which is September 16th. The Devil All the Time is based on the novel by Donald Ray Pollock and is a psychological thriller that takes place between the Second World War and the Vietnam War; follows the story of several people who have been affected by the effects of the war.

In addition to the aforementioned Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan and Robert Pattinson, there will also be Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, Eliza Scanlen, Harry Melling and Pokey LaFarge. Here is the post that Netflix published to announce the cast and release date:

Judging by the cast, this could be one of the most challenging projects Netflix has ever produced. The film was shot in early 2019 and has been in post-production since then; Campos has previously worked with Netflix in the past on an episode of the Marvel Daredevil TV series .

