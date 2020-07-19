Every year that passes Angelina Jolie becomes more elegant. Seeing is believing his new Summer 2020 fashion dress , which only by looking at it speaks of poetry and refinement. If it is signed by the Uruguayan designer Gabriela Hearst, to make it divine she thinks about it, the new Maleficient Disney, who after the end of the lockdown spoke for the first time of the reasons for her divorce from Brad Pitt, and after difficult years she seems to have finally rediscovered the smile. And with such a dress, who wouldn’t find it? A cascade of pleated navy blue silk jersey that flows fluidly to the ankle and accompanies every movement, with a round neckline and long sleeves that make it the perfect investment for summer evenings but also for autumn.

To complete this picture of fashion and perfection, the 45-year-old actress wore it with two of the season’s cult accessories: a pair of Valentino lemon yellow leather slippers and a coral bag by Celine by Hedi Slimane, reaffirming her intact role of Hollywood fashion icon. If the elegant dress of Angelina Jolie is coming for summer eveningsit is perfect combined with a pair of mules or flat sandals, from September onwards it reinvents itself with ankle boots or slingbacks for the day or heels with heels for important ceremonies, transforming itself into the timeless passepartout of great occasions. Because in times of ecological awareness, even the purchase of a dress becomes a conscious choice to be considered and preserved over time. And this is definitely a dress to love, cherish, pass on …

How to copy Angelina Jolie’s look

HERMINA PLISSÉ DRESS IN SILK JERSEY Gabriela Hearst

net-a-porter

Go Logo leather sandals Valentino Garavani

mytheresa

Medium Triomphe bag in natural calfskin triomphe

celine.com

