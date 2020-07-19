The Kardashian-Jenner All Together Again, Dressed Like the Spice Girls

In the shot, the five sisters have looks that seem to be inspired by the style of the girl band of the 90s , which made the history of music. A perfect parallel and not only numerical 5 spice, 5 sisters, but above all for the analogous and disruptive impact that both the Kardashian and the Spice Girls have had and continue to have on pop culture.

Now let’s play “who’s who”?

Posh Spice : Kourtney serves true vibes to the Posh Spice in this elegant shirt dress. If Victoria Beckham was still in the group today, she would probably wear clean, minimalist looks like this.

Ginger Spice : Kim is obviously playing Ginger Spice with her total red look from head to toe. But even his new red hair would have been enough. We are sure that Geri Halliwell is proud of her.

Baby Spice : Kylie is Baby Spice because she is, well, the smallest of the sisters. But her romantic pink hair and latex pants are very reminiscent of the sexy / sweet looks that Emma wore.

Sporty Spice : we are sure that Kendall could surprise us with a flying kick at Mel C, but it is certain that his tie-dye set is the most athleisure of the group. He also wears sneakers, as Sporty Spice would never wear a pair of stiletto heels.

Scary Spice : therefore Khloe remains as Scary Spice, the least perfect match. Scary Spice would certainly wear something leopard, but Khloe’s outgoing personality certainly matches that of Melanie B.

