The Transformation of the Stars Before and After Surgery

That stars and cosmetic surgery travel hand in hand is hardly new. The touch-up between celebrities is the order of the day, between those who erase wrinkles and signs of aging, those who transform important noses into perfect features and those who find themselves with an XL décolleté overnight. Not all the touch-ups, however, succeed as they should, or perhaps some stars simply let themselves get a little too carried away, finding themselves with altered features and almost unrecognizable faces. The world of celebrities is divided between those who have been able to correct small defects by enhancing their face and those who have distorted it.

The touch-ups that have enhanced the stars

Among those who have chosen “well” there is Bella Hadid: although the supermodel has never confirmed the touch-up, just compare the photos of a few years ago to notice the different features of the nose and mouth, which however did not upset the face but the on the contrary, they enhanced. Strange to say, but even in the Kardashian family someone has chosen the soft way of retouching, unlike others: for example, Kourtney Kardashian , although it is clear that she has also touched her nose and breast, today it does not look so different compared to a few years does. Among those who have chosen surgery to improve without upsetting there is also Sharon Stone: even the actress has certainly resorted to some facelifts to minimize fine lines and expression lines but her face does not appear paralyzed by the botulinum as often happens. Unless Jennifer Aniston has made a deal with the devil, the famous actress of Friends has also turned to the cosmetic surgeon over the years with a truly surprising result: today, at 51, her face is as fresh as when she was playing the role of Rachel but was not in the least upset.

The badly made stars

However, not all states made wise decisions. Someone was unable to say enough and year after year, instead of improving, he found himself with a distorted face, with a fixed expression and a bewildered look. The effect that is often obtained is precisely to have a “plastic” look like that of Hunter Tylo: touch-up after touch-up today his lips are excessively turgid and tight, the cheekbones swollen and the facial expression is reduced to a minimum. Among the most famous cases of badly made VIPs there is also Meg Ryan : today his lips are much fuller than in the past, as well as the cheekbones; the result is a decidedly unnatural expression. If we speak instead of transformations we can not speak of Kylie Jenner, she only confirmed the lip fillers she underwent because thin lips made her insecure. By comparing the photos of a few years ago, however, one can not fail to notice the difference: make-up and hair style made to measure certainly contributed to the transformation, but it seems that the little Kardashian house did not just make some puncture to the lips.