Tom Holland Calls Bridger and Invites Him on Spider-Man 3 Set [Video]

Tom Holland , engaged in this period on the set of Uncharted as the legendary treasure hunter Nathan Drake , wanted, like many of his fellow Avengers , to send a message to the little Bridger Walker, the 6-year-old boy who saved his little sister from attack of a stray dog, causing several huge injuries to the face and head. However, the actor did more. During a phone call, shown on Instagram by Nikki , Bridger’s aunt, Holland invited the boy as a guest on the set of Spider-Man 3,the third chapter of Spider-Man, marked MCU. The little one, dressed as Spider-Man for the occasion, could only be enthusiastic about this beautiful gift that the young actor gave him.

I want to tell you that you are very brave, friend – said Holland – We are all proud of you and your sister is really lucky to have someone like you. I mean, you’re such a brave boy. It is not easy what you have done, friend. You must be very proud of yourself.

The gesture of Tom Holland follows the one of Chris Evans, who wanted to donate an original shield of Captain America to the child, words of encouragement and praise Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth in addition to video message Robert Downey Jr . who, in full version Tony Stark , has promised Bridger that for his birthday he will organize something that will be much better than Captain America’s shield.