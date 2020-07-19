Tom Holland Invites the Boy Hero Bridger Walker on the Set of Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man star Tom Holland has invited Bridger Walker, the boy who defended his younger sister from a dog, on the set of the third movie: here’s the video message.

Tom Holland has invited Bridger Walker, the boy who defended his younger sister from a dog, on the set of the next film, Spider-Man 3 . The young hero, acclaimed on social media, was talked about a few days ago when his aunt told on Instagram that Bridger made sure that his little sister was not bitten by a dog, finding himself with a partially scarred face.

Bridger is a huge fan of the Avengers, and his aunt had tagged the main performers of the Marvel heroes in his post. There was no shortage of answers from Chris Evans, who promised the boy a Captain America shield, and Robert Downey Jr., who said he wanted to do even better than Chris Evans. And then there is Holland, who sent a video message to the boy, whose favorite superhero is a certain Tessiragnatele: ” Soon we will shoot Spider-Man 3, and if you would like to visit the set, see the costume up close and chat with us, you are always welcome. “

Tom Holland is currently busy working on Uncharted, after which he should immediately move on to the set of the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home, currently still scheduled for November 2021, although there are those who claim that the film, like the other titles of the Marvel Cinematic Universe not yet actively in production, it may suffer further delays.

At the moment the only feature of the Marvel franchise to be ready is Black Widow, which should be released in November, while Eternals must complete post-production, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings should start again with the shooting at the end of July. The other films, from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness onwards, are in pre-production and it is not known yet when it will be possible to start shooting them. Holland is also the protagonist of Chaos Walking, which after numerous delays should finally come out next year.