Tom Holland Reveals When Filming for Spider-Man 3 Will End

It is now known that Tom Holland will turn first Uncharted of Spider-Man 3 (provisional title of course), because the adaptation of the famous video game will be released on 16 July 2021 . The third solo adventure of the climber in the Marvel Cinematic Universe , however, will arrive on the following November 5th .

Well, Tom Holland appeared in a video posted on his father Dominic’s Patreon , and revealed that filming for Spider-Man 3 will end in February 2021, and therefore presumably begin in the fall. The actor will therefore have to do two press tours in 2021, “maybe together”, which should last six weeks.

Obviously all this will depend on the Covid-19 emergency, if it will remain under control in the coming months. The production of Uncharted , for example, will take place in Berlin precisely because the situation in Germany is relatively calm. We’ll see.

I remind you that the title of the film has not yet been made official, but it seems that it will include the word home again . Some rumors claim that the main antagonist will be Kraven the Hunter , but there is no confirmation in this regard.

Production

Disney and Sony Pictures have found an agreement to share Spider-Man , so the film will be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe , like previous adventures with Tom Holland . The production will be curated by Marvel Studios .

He cast

In the cast we will find Tom Holland ( Peter Parker / Spider-Man ), and presumably also Marisa Tomei ( Zia May ), Zendaya ( MJ ), Jacob Batalon ( Ned Leeds ), Angourie Rice ( Betty ) and Tony Revolori ( Flash Thompson ).

Directed by

After Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home , the direction will again be by Jon Watts .

Source : ComingSoon.net