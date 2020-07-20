Beyoncé: 10 of His Songs (Less Known) to Listen to Now

[Ad_1]

We all know, and love, Beyoncé’s great hits: Baby Boy , Crazy in Love , Halo, Run the World (Girls) , Formation , Drunk in Love and Single Ladies , to name just a few. The extraordinary singer and author from Houston, Texas, has a repertoire chock full of super rhythmic songs, ballads and singles that went to the top of the charts (10 in the US Billboard so far). But the singer also has a whole series of songs that perhaps many have forgotten. And we celebrate the new album, Black is King – which, as the pop star says on Instagram, celebrates black culture and resistance – recalling some of Queen B’s lesser-known tracks including remixes, collaborations, hidden tracks and bonus tracks.

1. Say My Name (Cyril Hahn remix), 2012

This spectacular remix of a Destiny’s Child classic by the Swiss producer, but based in Vancouver, Cyril Hahn has transformed the 1999 hit from an R&B song into something immediately familiar, but at the same time sinisterly distant. Beyoncé’s voice is the protagonist from start to finish, interspersed with the dreamlike sound of the synthesizers: a remix that will take you to another dimension, guaranteed. Absolute perfection.

2. Party , 2011

Despite selling more than 1.5 million copies in the US alone, Beyoncé’s fourth album, 4 , has been ‘critically acclaimed’, a nice way to say that the disc was a commercial flop. But even if it hasn’t done the crazy numbers Bey has accustomed us to, 4 is an excellent album. Moving away from the electronic dance that dominated the charts at that time, the album is supported by 70’s soul sound, by an energizing funk and, in live performances, by a band made up of 20 musicians. It is difficult to choose a song only from such a beautiful disc, but the passionate one Partyit is practically perfect. Produced by Kanye West, with a sampling of Slick Rick and a magnificent verse by Andre 3000, this song should go right into all the ‘Best of Beyoncé’ compilations.

3. Sweet Dreams (remix), 2009

This unofficial collaboration, recorded for Lil Wayne’s 2009 mixtape No Ceilings , came out when the artist was at the height of his fame and confirmed Nicki Minaj’s success as rap musician of the moment. In what is undoubtedly one of the best remixes of all time, Bey’s refrain gives way to Minaj’s central verse, which, in about 70 seconds, rappes from BMX and Louisiana, once again demonstrating all its sex appeal and his rapper power.

4. Nothing Out There for Me , 2002

A little-known track from Missy Elliott’s fourth album, Under Construction , this spirited song produced by Elliott, Nisan Stewart and Craig Brockman is constructed as a telephone conversation between the two, with Elliott trying to convince B to drop her boyfriend for a go out and have fun. The song has beautiful choirs of Tweet, then pupil of Missy Elliot, and 18 years later it is still very current.

5. Dangerously in Love , 2001 / Dangerously in Love 2 , 2002

A ballad that was originally at the end of Destiny’s Child’s Survivor , then taken up by B a year later, also becomes the title of his debut album: in short, we certainly cannot say that it is a forgotten song. But can we stop for a moment to listen again to these 5 minutes sung wonderfully?

It’s a song that is rarely performed live today, yet Dangerously in Love (or Dangerously in Love 2 ,) is really powerful and intense. The song, introduced by the relaxed sound of a Spanish guitar, grows in intensity with impossible vocalizations and audacious improvisations, while Beyoncé sings with all her soul, reminding the world – as if we didn’t already know it – that she is a really very good singer. So good as to win a Grammy for the best female R&B performance.

Beyoncé without makeup drives fans crazy

6. Through With Love , 2004

Tucked towards the end of Destiny’s Child’s latest album, Destiny Fulfilled , the song is written by Beyoncé and produced by the talented Mario Winans. Winans puts harmonizations in the foreground while Rowland, Williams and Knowles are struggling (from the vocal and textual point of view) with self-esteem and self-love, eventually finding their redemption in religion.

7. Until the End of Time , 2007

It was born as a solo song by Justin Timberlake, but then Bey arrived and with JT he appears in the deluxe edition of Timberlake ‘s FutureSex / LoveSounds with this truly sublime futuristic funk duet written by Timberlake, Danja and Timbaland. Along the lines of Imagine or All You Need is Love , in the song the two reiterate that what the world needs is that word of four letters.

8. Dreams , 2014

One of the first records on which the producer, author, rapper and singer Jordan Asher Cruz (also known as Boots) worked, was Beyoncé’s fifth album, and is named after her. Eventually Boots produced and wrote nine of the tracks on the disc, including Drunk in Love and Partition . To return the favor Beyoncé appeared in a relatively unknown song from the artist’s first mixtape, Winter Spring Summer Fall , released in 2014, which also saw the participation of Sia and Kelela. Boots hasn’t published anything of his since 2018, but he still works behind the scenes, and recently worked with Phantogram and Run the Jewels.

9. ’03 Bonnie & Clyde , 2002

The best “collab” between Jay-Z and Beyoncé is, of course, this. Starting with the 1996 single from Tupac, Me and My Girlfriend and the flagship song from Jay’s album The Blueprint: The Gift & the Curse , producer Kanye West has accentuated the Spanish guitar chords and added two crazy verses (of him ) and a wonderful refrain (of her), giving Beyoncé her first top ten hit without Destiny’s Child; but it also made us take a look into the life of the couple, which apparently was like this: he watched them replicas of Sex and the City , ominously portraying how our life would have been in this 2020.

10. Savage (remix) , 2020

If Sweet Dreams is the most beautiful remix of all time, Beyoncé’s participation in the super hit of Megan Thee Stallion on TikTok is no different. Meg rewrote all the verses in Bey’s honor, but there is nothing comparable to the refrain that Beyoncé sings with refinement: “If you don’t jump to put jeans on, baby, you don’t feel my pain.” And with this, the games are over, done, done.

Beyoncé’s visual album, Black is King, is released on Disney + on July 31st